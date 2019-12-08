Glencore, a commodity trading and mining company, announced a huge supply deal with SK Innovation, which intends to purchase up to 30,000 tonnes of cobalt (contained in hydroxide) for lithium-ion batteries over six years (2020-2025).

According to SK Innovation, such volume of cobalt (one of the key elements of lithium-ion cathodes) might be enough to produce batteries for some 3 million electric cars.

SK Innovation expects also that global demand for cobalt for EV batteries will increase to 32 tonnes in 2020 and 92,000 tonnes in 2025.

Comparing the provided numbers, some 10 kg of cobalt will be used in a single electric car.

If we assume an average of 50 kWh battery per EV, SK Innovation is gearing up to produce roughly 150 GWh of batteries between 2020 and 2025, using cobalt from the latest deal. The exact number depends on the average battery capacity and cobalt content.

Battery manufacturers are trying to reduce cobalt content to less than 10% of the cathode (through new chemistries like for example NCM 811).