Ever since the Cybertruck arrived, we mostly see discussions on what the production version will actually look like and offer and how it compares to mainstream trucks. Sometimes, to other electric pickup trucks. But no one had ever realized what this video from the WeBack Tesla YouTube channel brings. The Cybertruck is not only a threat to the competition. It may also cannibalize sales of the Tesla Model Y.

But how could a pickup truck challenge an SUV, right? The answer is simple: by doing the same things and a little more in a more affordable way. Which it does.

Think about the prices. A rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model Y Long Range costs $48,000. Add the seven-seat configuration to it, and prices will get to $51,000.

Now let’s have a look at the Cybertruck.

The rear-wheel-drive derivative already sits six people for $39,900. That’s an $11,100 difference. It also tows 7,500 lbs, has a range that will probably go beyond 250 miles, and goes from 0 to 60 mph in less than 6.5 seconds.

Apart from that, even Tesla's unconditional supporters admit that the Model Y looks like a taller Model 3. Bob Lutz called it a humpback thing, but he is by no means a Tesla fan. Anyway, more people share these thoughts than they would probably be willing to admit.

The Cybertruck looks like nothing else around. It is futuristic and made of stainless steel, which may help avoid hail damage, as the video presenter mentions. In other words, it will be robust, capable, and will not hurt pockets.

We are not sure Tesla saw that coming, but here it is. Will the Cybertruck hinder Model Y sales? Will it take long to arrive after Tesla’s smaller SUV is put for sale? Give us your thoughts on that in the comments below.

