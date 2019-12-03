This Tesla Model 3 gets smashed while inside an automatic car wash. The result? A crushed trunk and water pouring into the car. See the video right here.

When you pull into an automatic car wash, you might expect a scratch or two from the machinery within, but you likely don't anticipate getting nailed from behind by a large pickup truck.

That's precisely what happens in this video here. As the Tesla slowly enters the automatic car wash, you can see a Chevy Silverado get in line behind. As the truck pulls up to the car wash, the driver seemingly gives it a bit too much gas and, in doing so, crashes into the rear of the Model 3 quite hard.

Gallery: Tesla Hit By Truck At Car Wash

There was significant damage to the Tesla, according to the owner. After the impact, the trunk lid was slightly opened and this allowed "lots of water" to come right in and soak belongings.

Of all the places you might expect to get hit by another vehicle, an automatic car wash is probably among the most unlikely, but here it is.

Video title and description via CharlesP2009 on YouTube: