The Tesla Cybertruck was a shocking surprise to most of us, as it turned out to be totally different from conventional pickup trucks and far from most of the fan-made concept drawings.

Here we can take a look at first reactions of the audience, at the unveiling through the lens of Fully Charged

"Unexpected" is probably one of the most common words describing the design, which seems to be overshadowed - at least initially - by some very strong specifications. For some, it was hard to believe what was shown was even the real Cybertruck. Is this a joke? No, it wasn't and it's not.

We wanted to get a different perspective on the Tesla Cybertruck launch, what did the highly loyal fan base think of this eco pickup truck and would they consider it in the future?

We sent over Chelsea Sexton to check it out.

