My quest for a used electric car made me get shocked by the prices for replacement batteries. Not only for the Nissan Leaf – which I was not considering, to be honest – but also for the Peugeot iOn. So it was a pleasant surprise to find this Transport Evolved video proposing the same discussion I did on the latter. We need to discuss aftermarket batteries as soon as possible.

If we don’t, we’ll be tied to automakers that, as the video correctly points out, are more worried about selling new vehicles than in keeping the old ones running. This may explain why the prices are so high. Either that or they are trying to undermine people’s confidence in electric cars, presented as disposable goods after the battery is dead.

If you are aware of any companies dedicated to recovering old batteries or even upgrading them, please tell us about them. We would love to write stories warning used EV owners that they are not alone.

Video Description Via Transport Evolved On YouTube: