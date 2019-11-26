South Korean automaker, Hyundai reached out to us with some interesting information. In a myth-busting survey, the automaker polled 2,000 licensed drivers about EVs in general. The results reveal Hyundai's "top ten EV myths."

The craziest one — and understandably the one Hyundai highlighted in its share — is that nearly one in five drivers think EVs are unsafe to operate during lightning storms. What the what!

Hyundai — maker of the Kona Electric, Ioniq Electric, and multiple plug-in hybrid electric vehicles — points out that while "Interest in green motoring continues to grow," at least in some areas, car buyers are still concerned due to a multitude of bullsugar. No, that's not a word the automaker used, but a similar one is what came to our mind as we were working this article.

Let's take a look at the crazy information Hyundai learned from respondents:

22 percent would not feel safe charging an EV at home

18 percent said they thought it was unsafe to drive an EV in a lightning storm

12 percent "wouldn't feel happy" about charging their phone in an EV

46 percent still have range anxiety

28 percent admitted they are uneducated about electric cars

Senior Product Manager at Hyundai Motor UK Sylvie Childs shared:

“It’s been fascinating to hear about some of the misconceptions that people still have about electric vehicles. We’ve all been told you don’t mix electricity with water, but when it comes to EVs there’s absolutely no extra risk of driving in a lightning storm – they are just as safe as a petrol or diesel car. Range anxiety is also an interesting one. When electric cars first came out the range was an issue we had to tackle, but these days you can get almost 300 miles on a single charge and this will increase further in time. The NEXO hydrogen fuel cell car can travel even further with a range of over 400 miles and takes less than five minutes to re-fuel with hydrogen."

On a much more positive note, however, Hyundai found that 56 percent of the 2,000 people surveyed agreed that the UK government is making the right choice by encouraging drivers to adopt alternative-fuel vehicles by 2040. Childs continued:

“It’s for us in the industry, working together with Government and electricity providers, to make sure drivers understand the reality of EV ownership.”

As stated, she agrees that automakers like Hyundai, in partnership with government entities and electricity providers, must commit to dispelling such myths. In conclusion to this valuable survey, Hyundai did just that. We've shared the information in its entirety below.