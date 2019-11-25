We've been waiting now for a few days to hear the official word from our good friend Sean Mitchell about his take on the Tesla Cybertruck. At first, we heard he wasn't going to attend the debut event since he didn't get an invite. Then, somehow, things worked out in his favor.

Following the reveal event, Mitchell was at a loss for words.

He seemed as though he didn't know whether to love or hate the Tesla electric pickup truck concept. We weren't surprised since we felt the same way.

We've learned that, for many people, forming an opinion about the Cybertruck has taken some time and consideration. Whether you've decided to love it or hate it, there's no escaping the fact that it's absolutely unique, innovative, and capable.

Being that there has been so much coverage (positive and negative) about the Tesla pickup truck, Mitchell did some homework and approached his latest video share from a different angle. He speaks to the "chicken tax" and how it relates to the Cybertruck.

After watching the video, we connected with Mitchell and he shared:

"Important note that I forgot to mention in the video is that the import tax on foreign sedans is only 2 1/2%, yet the import tax on foreign trucks is 25%."

At any rate, check out the brief video and Mitchell's text and sources below, then let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube: