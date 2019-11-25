Tesla’s official video for the Cybertruck went live on November 23, but it already has more than a million views. Reservations for it were in 146,000 on November 23 as well, but they are already in 200,000 units, according to Elon Musk.

That’s perhaps exactly because of its function over form approach. Its tonneau cover is certainly one of its best examples, even if the official video does not stress that.

Whatever. The video below does that.

What we like the most about it is that it is not something just to show off, like a fake exhaust pipe. It has a very important purpose: to lower the aerodynamic drag the Cybertruck would present if it was not used. We have already mentioned that in our article explaining why the Tesla Cybertruck makes perfect sense.

As the guys at Teslarati mention, it is mesmerizing to see the tonneau cover work. The tweet above shows that many times. That is a video we believe Tesla itself should shoot and publish, showing how it is operated, where it retracts, what is the material used to make it – also the ultra-hard stainless steel? – and so forth.

Tesla will possibly just do that when the Cybertruck is already for sale. It would be a wise way to avoid anyone from trying to copy the solution and presenting it before Tesla is able to. That is expected, by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022, if everything goes as planned.

