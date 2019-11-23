Hide press release Show press release

Hyundai Motor Premieres Lafesta EV Sedan at Forefront of its China Electrification Drive at Guangzhou Motor Show

• Lafesta EV sedan adds to the advanced features of Lafesta sporty sedan, with electric platform, cutting-edge connectivity and ADAS features

• 45 EV concept illuminates Hyundai Motor’s groundbreaking vision for electrification and sustainable mobility combining cutting-edging functions and style

• Various experiential zones and models allow visitors to grasp first-hand Hyundai Motor’s customer-oriented innovations both in the market and offing

SEOUL, Nov. 22 –Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled its all-round new electrified vehicle lineup and technologies with the Lafesta EV sedan leading the show at the 17th China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition.

Specifically targeting China’s competitive electrified vehicle market, the Lafesta EV is an ecofriendly model of the China-specific sporty sedan, Lafesta, released in October 2018, and will be available to customers in the early part of next year.

The EV model exemplifies Hyundai Motor’s Sensuous Sportiness design approach -- harmonizing the four fundamental elements of vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology -- while adding a sharp, agile and athletic appeal derived from the image of a shark.

Aside from the Lafesta EV, more than eight other vehicle models and four technology concepts and experiential spaces are prepared at the motor show that runs from November 22 through December 1 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, underscoring Hyundai Motor’s vision of electrification for the rapidly evolving Chinese market.

“With the launch of the Lafesta EV, Hyundai Motor Company is accelerating the popularization of its electrification drive in China at full throttle,” said Seogju Cha, the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Hyundai Motor Group (China) Ltd. “By ushering in electrification across all vehicle classes into the future, Hyundai Motor is playing a key role of bringing about China’s clean future environment as an ecofriendly mobility brand.”

Via these models and technologies, Beijing Hyundai Motor Company demonstrates its strategy and capacity for leading the nation’s automotive landscape, encompassing electrified platforms, advanced design, state-of-the-art connectivity technologies and high-performance models.

Lafesta EV sedan

The Lafesta EV sedan is defined by distinctive exterior elements, such as a new radiator grille, front and rear bumpers, 17-inch aluminum wheels, LED Head Lamps and Rear Combi Lamps and ecofriendly emblem, all of which accentuate the sedan’s athletic appearance. It measures 4,705mm in length by 1,790mm in width, and by 1,435mm in height with a 2,700mm wheelbase -- bigger than the Lafesta sporty sedan.

With a maximum power of 150kW and maximum torque of 310 Nm, the vehicle is equipped with a 56.5kWh high-capacity All Electric Range lithium battery with a drive range of 490km on a single charge, designed to add thrill and excitement to driving. It also comes with a panoramic sunroof that can be voice-controlled.

The hue spectrum of the exterior surface is available in five colors, including the shimmering metallic Shooting Star chroma designed specifically for the EV model.

Safety features include a set of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Safe Exit Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) as well as 6airbags, burglar alarm and others.

In terms of interior design and features, the Lafesta EV is fitted with a 7-inch color Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) cluster showing EV information and the battery charge state; a 10.25-inch LCD Audio-Video-Navigation (AVN) infotainment screen tailored to EV performance; a wirelessly controlled Shift-by-Wire electronic lever; wireless cellphone charger; and a black metallic console.

With regards to connectivity devices, the Lafesta EV comes with an EV-specific navigation system that guides the vehicle to the nearest charging station and enables pre-controlled charging; the Baidu Duer OS voice recognition system allowing voice control of the sunroof, windows and other features; and the Home IoT Speaker Connectivity Service enabling home-based remote control of various tasks such as starting the car, air-conditioning and heating and locking the door.

45 EV concept

Hyundai Motor has brought back the 45 EV concept, unveiled for the first time at the International Motor Show (IAA) 2019 in Frankfurt in September.

The 45 EV concept voguishly reincarnates the Hyundai Pony Coupe born 45 years ago, which catapulted Hyundai Motor onto the global automotive industry. The 45 EV concept is a harbinger of a new era of automotive design as envisioned by Hyundai Motor, coalescing electrification, autonomy, cutting-edge connectivity and stylish aesthetics harmonizing function and fashion.

The concept car embodies a monocoque construction that combines the body and chassis in a single unit, lending itself its aerodynamic and lightweight frame. Its 45-degree angled roofline adds to complete a clear-cut and muscled silhouette of a hatch.

Applying the Sensuous Sportiness design language, the 45 EV concept model, simultaneously looking retro and futuristic, strips away complexity by accentuating and reinterpreting the clean lines and minimalistic identity of the original Pony Coupe.

A shining characteristic of its design is the LED lighting system featuring Kinetic Cube Lamps, which evokes an analogue feel with its dotted, multitudinous illuminations, capable of illumining the state of battery life. Other elements include a lattice radiator grille; fastback profile at a crossover ride height; mirror-replacing cameras as part of a wider suite of autonomous technology; large powerful wheels incorporating a swirling diametric pattern; handle-free doors that slide open to create a wide, uninterrupted aperture; and shimmering silvery surfaces contrasting with the onyx, raven coloration and luster of the windows, sunroof, tires as well as front, rear and side bumpers.

The interior is a world unto itself, offering an air of personal comfort and advanced control inversing the stalwart image of the exterior. Marked by smooth, seamless lines made of high-quality materials such as light-colored wood, fabric and leather, as well as swiveling front seats, its minimalist, contemporary interior replicates the feel of a capacious living space, similar to the cockpit of a science-fictional spaceship or an Art Deco-themed fancy lounge. The layout also provides a wide panoramic view, backed by cutting-edge infotainment technologies and ergonomic controls.

Other technology concepts and models

Alongside the Lafesta EV and 45 EV concept, Hyundai Motor is showcasing a variety of its latest advanced technology concepts and models.

The vehicles include the Veloster N eTCR electric racing car, Encino EV SUV, Elantra Lingdong PHEV, NEXO FCEV, all-new 2020 Sonata, ix25 SUV and 2019 all-new Santa Fe SUV.

And the interactive spaces and models include a bisected NEXO Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle; NEXO-based mobile fuel-cell charging system; H-SPACE, a cockpit-shaped experiential zone modelling future mobility environments; and the EV Step-up Racing zone for playing EV racing game.

Through its presence in Guangzhou, Beijing Hyundai is elucidating its vision for future mobility centered on electrification, connectivity and autonomy. The company is actively responding to a broad array of technological, design and functional considerations required upon the impending electrification paradigm, providing flexible, innovative solutions to today’s imperative needs as well as tomorrow’s fast-approaching demands for clean, human-centered sustainable mobility.