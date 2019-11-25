All-electric passenger cars and their progress on the market is a thing that interests many of our readers, so here we take a quick look at BEVs market share in 27 European countries (most of EU plus EFTA), using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

During the first nine months of this year, all-electric cars almost doubled its average share to 1.93% (from 0.99% year ago). It means nothing else than, almost one in every 50 cars sold in the richer part of the continent was all-electric.

The top countries are:

So far this year, 15 countries managed to break into 1% BEV share, while nine are at least at 2%. There is still a big number of countries with tiny market share, but they are also trying to improve.

Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe - 2019 Q1-Q3

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available