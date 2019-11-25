Already in five countries in Europe plug-in market share is above 5%, and in 16 above 1%.
The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe - the European Union and EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) - amounted during the first nine months of 2019 to roughly 2.9% (compared to less than 2.1% year ago).
In this post we will compare plug-in market share in 27 countries, using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.
The top countries are:
- Norway - 50.8%
- Iceland - 15.3%
- Netherlands - 10.5%
- Sweden - 10.0%
- Finland - 5.3%
The average for the European Union is 2.4% (compared to less than 1.7% a year ago).
As it turns out, already 16 countries are above 1%, and almost all countries are improving their plug-in market share.
Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - Q1-Q3 2019
* some data estimated
** only countries, for which data are available