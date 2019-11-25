The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe - the European Union and EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) - amounted during the first nine months of 2019 to roughly 2.9% (compared to less than 2.1% year ago).

In this post we will compare plug-in market share in 27 countries, using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

The top countries are:

The average for the European Union is 2.4% (compared to less than 1.7% a year ago).

As it turns out, already 16 countries are above 1%, and almost all countries are improving their plug-in market share.

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - Q1-Q3 2019

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available