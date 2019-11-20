Interested in learning all of the known details on the soon-to-be-revealed Tesla pickup truck? If so, then you should for sure check out this Cybertruck cheatsheet.

We've covered virtually every single detail found on this sheet in one form or another. And most all of this info is included in post titled "Tesla Pickup Truck: Everything We Know: Price, Range, Reveal Date," but it's just so darn convenient when it's all included in a single graphic such as this.

In bullet form, here are some of the major highlights:

400-500 mile range or more

Seating for up to six

Price of under $50,000

Performance of a Porsche 911

Meet or beat both the Ram and Ford F-150

The Tesla truck reveal is tomorrow night and ahead of that debut, we here at InsideEVs have been summing up the known details on the Tesla truck in some recent posts, which are highlighted below:

This developing series will include a few more topics as we head into tomorrow night, so stay tuned for more.