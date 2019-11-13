Hyundai has revealed a concept for the Los Angeles Auto Show that looks like a fully electric car but is a plug-in hybrid. It also looks like a station wagon but is probably a crossover. It even suggests its name could be Vision, defined by dictionaries as “an imagined mental image of something.”

The concept seems to be electric because a charging port appears in the video above. However, the video itself shows it has a combustion engine under the hood. Check the active front grille, which opens or closes in the footage.

Hyundai calls it the Parametric Air Shutter. When things get a name, they are certainly going into production.

This sort of device is used to increase aerodynamic efficiency by opening only when the thermal engine needs cooling. A pure electric car does not require that and could present a closed front grille right away.

Hyundai’s concern with the lowest possible air resistance is not restricted to the active front grille. The vehicle has no wing mirrors nor door handles, which increase drag. There is currently a trend to replace rear-view mirrors for cameras for improved aerodynamics.

With the few details Hyundai revealed, what calls our attention is the lightning of the concept. The Hyundai logo lights up with the taillights, and the headlights are followed by elements inside the front grille that also light up. Hyundai has already presented a production vehicle that does that: the 2020 Azera, also known as Grandeur. Hyundai calls that the Hidden Signature Lamp.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed its electric-only range nor any other interesting technical detail of the car. It focuses on its design. That is probably why it may be called Vision: Hyundai’s mental image of future designs is this one.

It may also be the company’s vision of one of its future alternative fuel new products. Hyundai announced it would present 13 new vehicles of this kind until 2022, even if that is not really accurate. A bigger PHEV Kona is something the company’s lineup surely misses.