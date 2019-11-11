Neuron EV, a California-based start-up established in 2017, recently showed off two electric vehicle concepts, each with a futuristic design that really caught our attention.

The first one is a multipurpose all-in-one EUV (electric utility vehicle) called T/ONE, which might be built in various versions, including a pickup truck.

The second one is an electric semi-truck called TORQ. Both remind us a little bit of Tesla's design (Tesla Semi to be precise). It will be interesting to see whether the Tesla pickup truck will be similar to T/ONE.

We can't say too much about the vehicles though, as these are more like visions than actual prototypes.

"Both vehicles feature a modular platform, upgradeable technology, versatile cargo functionality, a first-class interior experience, and iconic aerodynamics. These vehicles were created to reduce waste and bring forth renewable solutions for the preservation of our environment. The T/ONE and TORQ are built on Neuron's modular electric utility vehicle system. The basic tractor unit has a scalable chassis, with interchangeable body components that easily attach and detach, making it easy to change its appearance and functionality. The sleek electric drivetrain optimizes floor room and lowers the center of gravity to create an easy to drive platform. The cabin is shifted forward to enhance driving visibility, optimize interior roominess, and extend cargo capacity. The multi-source propulsion system of the trucks draws power from an all-electric traction battery pack, replaceable reserve power, and a removable solar panel truck bed cover. This design is in line with Neuron's practical solution to renewable energy-- to adapt to nature's availability and innovate towards an on-demand recharging infrastructure. The driver's seat features a panoramic 360° view, thanks to wireless cameras that feed visual data into the driver's screen. The intuitive vehicle interface application provides full operational control and works on any personal device which, when plugged into the interior architecture, seamlessly replaces all physical knobs and switches. This clutter free and open system is compatible with the latest gadgets and internet solutions."

Both the T/ONE and TORQ uses central driver position.

Earlier this year, Neuron EV unveiled several other visualizations, including:

Neuron MET or Medium-Duty Electric Truck

Neuron EV STAR, a multipurpose micro truck

electric buses

and autonomous vehicles

