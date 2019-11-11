Since Tesla does regular over-the-air updates to its fleets' performance and features on a regular basis, it's always interesting to see how an updated vehicle compares to one that hasn't yet had the update.

It's important to note that as Tesla rolls out its latest updates across its global fleet, it takes time. Not all cars will be updated right away, and some users may choose to forego the update for a period of time.

YouTuber Jenny Walsh was fortunate to have access to two Tesla Model 3 sedans: one that hasn't yet experienced the recent update and one that has.

Interestingly, Walsh says they've actually raced these two Model 3 Long Range AWD sedans in the past. So, it made sense to run the numbers again, since her Model 3 Long Range hasn't yet been updated, though her friend's Model 3 has taken on the update.

Prior to the update, the cars appeared to be pretty evenly matched, which is good since it allows for a control on the test situation. Walsh also points out that they made sure both cars were at the same state of charge and had tires at the same pressure.

