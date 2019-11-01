It looks rad withe these retro styling cues.
The new Tesla Roadster has been rendered to take on the form of the Face car from the hit 80's show The A-Team. Check it out right here.
Gallery: Tesla Roadster A-Team
Yesterday, we posted on the rad Tesla Semi render seen in these images too. The Semi is envisioned as the Model A, a large electric van for The A-Team reboot (not likely to actually happen). But included with the Semi renders was a few images of this slick, retro-styled Tesla Roadster.
The Roadster is envisioned as Face's car by artist Martin Hajek on Behance. Face was one of the main characters in the 80's show The A-Team. Face always drove the fancy cars (Corvettes), while the rest of the A-Team mainly traveled in a full-size van.
What we find interesting in these renders of the Roadster as an A-Team car is the fact that the car itself lends well to a retro look, despite the fact that it's possibly one of the most advanced cars ever made.
The real-life Tesla Roadster is an insane electric machine. Here are some of its specs:
- 7,376 pound-feet of torque
- 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds (with optional SpaceX thrusters), making it the quickest production car in the world.
- 0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds.
- Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, which beats every other production car.
- 250+ mph top speed.