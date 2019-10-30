Renault ZOE is the most popular all-electric subcompact city car in Europe. It was never linked to performance, but that might change within three years according to the latest news.

Ali Kassaï Koupaï, Executive Vice President, Product Planning and Programs at Renault revealed that the idea to make a sporty EV has been under consideration for a long time.

In fact, the French manufacturer launched a prototype Renault ZOE e-Sport Concept in 2017, but it ended as a one-off project, related to participation in Formula E.

The two-seat ZOE e-Sport Concept was equipped with two 170 kW electric motors and was insanely quick - 0-62 mph (100km/h) in 3.2 seconds.

Quick specs:

40 kWh battery

0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.2 seconds

130 mph (209 km/h) is reached in under 10 seconds

all-wheel drive

Twin electric motors provide 340 kW (nearly 460 bhp) and torque of 640Nm

(nearly 460 bhp) and torque of Weight is just 3,086 pounds (1,400 kg), including the 992-pound (450-kg) battery

Ali Kassaï Koupaï said:

“Society is changing so fast. We need to find a way to make passion of performance cars socially acceptable. I believe Renault is best placed to find that way because of our history as a leader in EVs and one of the historic players in performance cars.”

The potential RS version of the ZOE (or another model) should appear on the market in the near-term as Renault would like to stay at the forefront.

Currently, the ZOE is equipped with an 80 kW electric motor and does 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 10 seconds.

“It has to be short, because we were the leader in EVs, so we need to keep up the pace. I hope in three years.”

The RS version of conventional ICE cars will be continued as well.

Gallery: 2019 Renault ZOE

40 Photos

Renault ZOE R135 specs (see full description here):

52 kWh lithium-ion battery (air-cooled)

lithium-ion battery (air-cooled) Battery pack: 400 V nominal, 192 cells, 10 modules, 326 kg of weight, 160 Wh/kg

up to 390 km (242 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 10 seconds

80-120 km/h (50 to 75 mph) in 7.1 seconds

top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)

R135 electric motor: 100 kW of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque

of peak power and of peak torque R110 electric motor (option): 80 kW of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque

of peak power and of peak torque DC fast charging using CCS Combo 2, up to 50 kW

AC charging of up to 22 kW (3-phase)

Source: Autocar