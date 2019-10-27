BYD continues its expansion in the electric bus segment in Europe, reaching cumulative sales of 1,000 buses (delivered or ordered). It's just a few percent of the more than 50,000 buses sold by BYD globally (mostly in China), but considering the market size, BYD is one of the biggest players in Europe.

At the recent Busworld show in Brussels, the company presented the latest version of the 12-meter model (above), which received a range of new improvements, including:

a new appearance

an enhanced passenger experience

a new air conditioning system

‘6 in 1’ integrated controller

a range of safety options

According to previous announcements, those buses - produced in Komarom, Hungary - have an all-new aluminum body.

The latest major order that allowed BYD to cross the 1,000-unit mark was from Norway, where government-owned national rail and bus transport provider, Vy Buss, ordered 55 vehicles.

"This major order – comprising models from across the BYD product range – will be delivered next year, and is the first time that Vy Buss has invested in such a major fleet replacement for electric buses. The news also bolsters BYD's leading position in the Nordic region and continues the company's success throughout European.

Vy Buss, which operates in Norway and Sweden, also becomes the first customer worldwide to order BYD new ‘Class II’ 13 metre eBus, with BYD the first electric bus manufacturer in Europe to introduce the Class II to its range. The Class II eBus which is equipped with new upgraded battery technology provides extended range and ‘city-to-city’ capability. The new Class II 13 metre eBus has 45 seats with high passenger capacity. The new model will benefit from BYD's new and highly efficient air conditioning system to further reduce CO2 emissions.

The 55 BYD eBus fleet order comprises various models from the BYD range including 28 new Class II 13 metre variant. Other models in the order include 20 standard 12 metre eBuses and seven 18 metre articulated eBuses. All vehicles will be delivered in the second quarter of 2020 and will go into service on routes in the municipalities of Oslo, Hamar and Haugesund."

Additionally, visitors had the opportunity to see the 8.7-meter electric midi-bus (see image below).

Besides buses, BYD is offering in Europe energy management, solar panels, charging infrastructure, electric forklift and warehouse equipment. Soon, the Chinese manufacturer will add all-electric trucks.

"While BYD Europe is at Busworld to showcase its latest product developments, the company’s presence in Europe is more than simply supplying eBuses. BYD Europe has the skill, expertise and resources to provide a total operating solution, including charging and energy storage, and the delivery of fleet management support while vehicles are in service. With its two manufacturing facilities in Komarom, Hungary, and Beauvais in France, BYD Europe is also entering into partnerships with a number of small business and other organisations in order to better deliver tailored solutions for its customers in individual European countries."