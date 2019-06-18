BYD was present at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm, Sweden with its top-selling 12-meter electric bus, which currently is offered in an all-new aluminum body.

The use of aluminum makes the vehicle lighter, which is very important when you have 348 kWh of batteries on-board for 250 km (155 miles) of range. Other benefits of aluminum use are higher structural strength, improved sealing performance and anti-corrosion properties.

BYD eBus 12m is offered in two- and three-door variants with a maximum capacity of 80 passengers.

Production of the 12-meter electric buses for Europe takes place in Komarom, Hungary, although BYD launched also s econd plant in Beauvais, France for all the other models - including 10.8-m midibus, 18-metre articulated bus with capacity for up to 140 passengers and 13-meter 59-seat electric coaches.

BYD holds over 20% of the electric bus market so far in Europe, with more than 700 deployed or ordered vehicles. Globally, the counter exceeds 50,000 (we guess over 48,000 in China).

More about the BYD 12-meter eBus: