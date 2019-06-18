BYD buses in Europe highly improved over the years thanks to redesigning, upgrades and local production.
BYD was present at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm, Sweden with its top-selling 12-meter electric bus, which currently is offered in an all-new aluminum body.
The use of aluminum makes the vehicle lighter, which is very important when you have 348 kWh of batteries on-board for 250 km (155 miles) of range. Other benefits of aluminum use are higher structural strength, improved sealing performance and anti-corrosion properties.
BYD eBus 12m is offered in two- and three-door variants with a maximum capacity of 80 passengers.
Production of the 12-meter electric buses for Europe takes place in Komarom, Hungary, although BYD launched also s econd plant in Beauvais, France for all the other models - including 10.8-m midibus, 18-metre articulated bus with capacity for up to 140 passengers and 13-meter 59-seat electric coaches.
BYD holds over 20% of the electric bus market so far in Europe, with more than 700 deployed or ordered vehicles. Globally, the counter exceeds 50,000 (we guess over 48,000 in China).
"Power is delivered via BYD’s fully electric drivetrain technology featuring high capacity 348 kWh Iron-Phosphate batteries providing an impressive over 250 km range (based on the 12-metre model). The drivetrain also benefits from BYD’s innovative wheel-hub-motor – meaning no gearbox, driveshaft or differential componentry – and also BYD’s industry-leading Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) delivering excellent heat interchange properties. BTMS successfully reduces battery degradation while extending battery life and vehicle operating range.
A range of eBus charging solutions are in place to meet divergent customer requirements, including AC charging, DC charging and opportunity charging. BYD charging infrastructure is easy to install, use and maintain.
Smart Monitoring and Diagnosing System (SMDS) allows BYD operators to monitor real-time status of their eBuses and their charging posts. Operators can remotely diagnose any problems and control the vehicles’ systems, significantly reducing maintenance costs. Driving data generated by SMDS can be analysed and used for further research.
A new intelligent low-voltage electricity management system integrates all the electric circuits of the bus, while a newly upgraded self-diagnosis function effectively diagnoses short circuits caused by excessive internal heat or voltage. The system may be tailored to meet a diverse range of operational requirements. Additional protection is afforded for both the hardware and software, thus further enhancing overall safety of the bus.
Optimisation of the drive-axle and use of sound-proofing materials have markedly reduced internal noise, enhancing the passenger and driver experience. Smooth vehicle acceleration has also increased passenger comfort. USB sockets are installed for passenger convenience.
A greater choice of body colours and professional colour matching better meets customers’ requirements."
BYD shows fleet favourite 12-metre eBus at UITP
BYD is this week showcasing its proven 12-metre eBus at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm. The company’s pure electric, 100% emissions-free eBus boasts an all-new aluminium body and a choice of two- and three-door variants, both offering a total maximum capacity of 80 passengers.
The 12-metre eBus from BYD is the company’s most popular eBus product. Manufactured in Hungary, the best-seller is also establishing itself as the electric bus of choice among an increasing number of Local Authority public transport providers right across Europe.
BYD – a strengthening European presence
BYD reached a significant milestone in May after delivering its 50,000th eBus product – again, its 12-metre model – part of a delivery of 15 eBuses for public transport operator TUBASA in Badajoz, Spain. The landmark delivery consolidates BYD as the global market leader of electric buses, and, with over 700 eBuses now on order or in service right across Europe, BYD now commands over 20% of the European electric bus market.
BYD’s 12-metre eBus is manufactured at the company’s Komarom-based production facility in Hungary. Underlining its commitment to customers the length and breadth of the European continent, and further strengthening its European production capability, BYD also has a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Beauvais, France, from where it assembles a full range of eBuses for the French market, including midibus, articulated and coaches.
“Our increasing presence in Europe make for some impressive figures,” said BYD Europe’s Managing Director, Isbrand Ho, “More than 700 BYD eBuses in service or on order around Europe, a share of more than 20% of the European market and the 50,000th eBus to roll off the production line – the move to emissions-free transport is gathering pace, and it is the bus sector that’s leading the way. BYD is at the forefront of electric mobility for the bus sector,” he said, “proven technology that delivers safe, reliable performance – characteristics that are essential for bus fleet operators of any size. Our huge expertise in the installation of charging infrastructures means BYD customers receive a total solution for electric operations.”
- Badajoz, Spain: 15-off 12-metre eBuses for TUBASA
- Madrid, Spain: 15-off 12-metre eBuses for EMT Madrid
- Badalona, Spain: 8-off 12-metre eBuses for TUSGSAL
- Coimbra, Portugal: 8-off 12-metre eBuses for SMTUC
- Messina, Italy, 16-off 8.7-metre eBuses for ATM
- Sweden: 20-off 18-metre eBus for Nobina (taking the total to 138)
- UK: 37-off BYD ADL Enviro400EV ‘double-deckers’ for Metroline (Transport for London)
BYD 12-metre eBus – BYD’s most popular electric bus
The new, all-aluminum construction offers a lighter weight body over its 12-metre predecessor, yet delivering higher structural strength, improved sealing performance and anti-corrosion properties.
“We have an excellent line-up of eBus products to suit a wide range of passenger carrying requirements,” said Isbrand Ho, Managing Director at BYD Europe, “from our compact and highly versatile 8.7-metre electric midi-bus, our 10.8- and 12-metre eBuses proving so popular for Local Authorities, our 13-metre 59-seat electric coach and our 18-metre articulated eBus with its impressive 140 passenger-capacity.
“While we continue to develop eBus products to suit customer requirements, we are seeing a groundswell in demand for emissions-free transport from the general public,” he said, “it is the people that’s driving the change. I’m very pleased that BYD has the products, the charging-infrastructure and, importantly, the long-term business plan to satisfy this demand and to support our commitment to delivering 100% emissions-free eBus transport to European towns and cities.”