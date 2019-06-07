Hide press release Show press release

INDIANAPOLIS ANNOUNCES LARGEST WIRELESS INDUCTIVE CHARGING DEPLOYMENT OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN HISTORY

In Partnership with BYD and IndyGo, Momentum Dynamics Will Install High-Power Wireless Inductive Charging Stations

Malvern, PA, June 6, 2019—Momentum Dynamics Corporation, the global leader in high-power wireless charging for electric vehicles, announced today that in partnership with BYD and IndyGo, it will install three 300-kilowatt inductive charging points in Indianapolis, the highest capacity system of its kind implemented anywhere in the world. With the high-power system in place, IndyGo will be positioned to recharge its electric transit fleet of 31 buses at a rate higher than any other wireless charging deployment.

Momentum Dynamics’ technology will help power IndyGo’s sixty-foot electric buses on the Red Line rapid transit route through on-route charging. Each time the bus reaches an inductive charger, located at endpoints of the route, the battery automatically receives a charging boost enabling the vehicle to continue along the route. This fully automated charging strategy reduces overall operation and maintenance costs while avoiding local emissions.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, each zero-emission bus like those manufactured by BYD, eliminates approximately 10 tons of nitrogen oxides, 350 pounds of diesel particulate matter, and approximately 1,690 tons of CO2 over the 12-year lifecycle of the vehicle.

Momentum Dynamics CEO and Founder, Andrew Daga, said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with BYD and IndyGo to install 300-kilowatt wireless inductive charging stations, which will extend driving range for the BYD buses. We are moving toward an electric transportation future, and Indianapolis is leading the pack both nationally and globally. As public transit agencies transition fleets to electric vehicles, they see substantial economic and environmental benefits with on-route wireless charging technology.”

“BYD applauds IndyGo for bringing zero emission technology to its community, reducing air pollution and providing smoother, quieter trips for riders,” said Bobby Hill, vice president, BYD Coach & Bus. “BYD is working hand-in-hand with IndyGo to ensure the continued success of its service.”

“IndyGo is focused on embracing innovations that improve service reliability, reduce carbon emissions, and increase operational efficiency,” said Mike Terry, IndyGo president and CEO. “The partnership between BYD and Momentum Dynamics to install a wireless inductive charging solution promises to extend the range of BYD buses on the Red Line.”

Momentum Dynamics’ wireless inductive chargers are currently deployed in four states, providing real-world results and reliable performance. Upcoming deployments in Massachusetts and Norway will continue the company’s mission of installing high-power wireless charging technology that eliminates harmful emissions, reduces operating costs and improves charging efficiency for electric vehicles.

About Momentum Dynamics

Momentum Dynamics is the market-leader and original technology developer of high-power, efficient automatic wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries. Momentum has deployed technology that proves the necessity of fast, automated opportunity charging of electric vehicles. The technology is based on the scientific principle of resonant magnetic induction. The capacity for Momentum's inductive charging technology to operate autonomously makes it the essential solution for driving range extension and high utilization vehicles such as advanced passenger vehicles, taxis, buses and all types of commercial vehicles.

To learn more about Momentum Dynamics and the opportunity ahead, please visit: https://www.momentumdynamics.com

About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com.