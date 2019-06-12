Electric, Autonomous And Modular Scania NXT Unveiled

Scania presents at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm (10-12 June) all-new all-electric concept - the Scania NXT, which is envisioned as fully autonomous vehicle for 2030 and beyond.

The main topic of the concept is modular architecture, which enables use of the platform 24/7 with various modules - for example as a bus during the day and as a truck during night.

In a bold display of innovation, Scania’s engineers have taken the company’s DNA – the modular system – to the next level in developing a concept vehicle that can change shape for varying urban assignments."

"Welcome to the NXT future! Scania’s new battery electric self-driving urban concept vehicle is designed with the flexibility to shift from ferrying commuters to and from work in mornings and evenings, delivering goods during the day and collecting refuse at night.

Scania NXT specs:

More about technical side of the project:

How our engineers designed a modular concept for 2030

What today is Scania’s NXT concept vehicle started with the idea of finding a solution for future transport in cities. A group of Scania engineers rose to the challenge by developing a vehicle that represents a vision of the future.

“When you ask ten different people about the future, you will get ten different answers. At the end of the day, no one knows what will happen in 2030,” says NXT Project Manager Robert Sjödin.

“Throughout this project, we have brought together experts and made many choices that have lead us to this idea of what the future of urban transport could be.”

Interchangeable functional modules

Scania has now revealed the result of its two-year future-oriented project – the eight-metre-long NXT concept vehicle. What sets the concept vehicle apart is the use of separate drive modules, which control and steer the vehicle, and functional modules, which can be used for different applications. Energy is stored in each functional module’s battery unit, meaning that, when transitioning between applications, each functional module can be removed and replaced by another with a fully charged battery.

Low weight

The bus module has the capacity for 20 seated passengers and 55 in total. Without a driver’s area, the entire interior area can be used to carry passengers.

The bus body consists of one single composite material module, reducing the total vehicle weight to less than eight tonnes.

Batteries under the floor

The cylindrical cell batteries – commercially available today – are placed under the bus floor and have a total capacity of 162 kWh. Combined with the low vehicle weight, simulations show that the vehicle can achieve a range of around 245 kilometres.

“Normally batteries are placed on the roof or in the engine compartment. Instead, we make good use what otherwise would be a dead space,” says Linus Ährlig, NXT Technical Project Manager, Scania. “This placement is also beneficial for weight distribution.”

Solar panels on the roof

For added power, the roof of the concept vehicle has been equipped with a limited number of solar panels. If the entire 20 m2 roof is covered with solar panels, this has the potential to generate nearly 3 kW of added power.

Crab steering mode

Ährlig continues: “Thanks to the hub engines and fully steered wheels, the concept vehicle is extremely agile on city streets. With crab steering mode, the front and rear wheels turn in the same direction. Crab steering enables the bus to align perfectly with the pavement for ease of passenger entry and exit.”

The axle distance of six metres is similar that of a standard bus. In contrast, however, the four fully steered wheels permit a turning radius of just 10.5 metres, better than many passenger cars.

Infrared heating system

Innovation has also been the guiding light inside the vehicle. To save on power-consuming heating, NXT has been equipped with an infrared heating system, which, compared with traditional convection heaters, reduces energy requirements by 60 percent. The system is substantially lighter as well. Rather than heating indoor air, the infrared heaters keep passengers warm while also warming seat fabrics for added comfort.

This innovative concept vehicle, developed and built by Scania, is on display at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm, 10–12 June.