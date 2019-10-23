BYD recently introduced its all-new all-electric budget model called the BYD e2, which joins e1 and e5 in very volatile times in China.

The e2 started out quite smooth with 2,078 sales in September (3rd best BYD plug-in model out of 12 on the market).

The key approach is to offer affordable BEVs that would be sufficiently attractive, well-equipped and catch onto the reduced subsidies (available for models with over 250 km/155 miles of NEDC range).

BYD decided to offer two battery options: 35.2 kWh and 47.3 kWh for respectively 305 km (190 miles) and 405 km (252 miles) of NEDC range.

The starting price of the e2 is 89,800 yuan (after subsidy), which translates to about $12,710. Only time will tell whether that will be enough for BYD to once again be back on the path of sales growth.

BYD e2 specs:

35.2 kWh battery version: range of up to 305 km (190 miles) NEDC

battery version: range of up to 47.3 kWh battery version: range of up to 405 km (252 miles) NEDC

battery version: range of up to 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.9 seconds

electric motor: 70 kW and 180 Nm

AC normal charging in 1.5 h (35.2 kWh pack) and 1.6 h (47.3 kWh pack)

DC fast charging from 30 to 80% in 30 minutes

Gallery: BYD e2

4 Photos

Chinese reviews