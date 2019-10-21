Earlier this month, Volvo unveiled its first all-electric model - the XC40 Recharge - scheduled for series production from the second half of 2020 (in Ghent, Belgium and China).

The first model is a big step in the new direction of all-electric cars as the Swedish brand (part of Chinese Geely) will be exploring things never used before: like a brand-new infotainment system powered by Google’s Android operating system and over-the-air software updates.

Even a special front-load compartment (frunk) is new for Volvo. Starting the car will require just sitting down and touching the brake pedal. On the other hand, things like safety are promised to stay at a state-of-the-art level.

In this post, we will focus on videos galore from the unveiling to get a closer look at possibly one of the strongest contenders in the premium BEV segment in the next decade.

Unveiling of the top of the line Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD

Highlights

0:07 – Powertrain

1:23 – Battery Package

2:21 – One Pedal Drive

3:46 – Over The Air Updates

4:03 – Frunk

5:01 – Driving

6:27 – Exterior, Interior, Charging

First look

Volvo XC40 Recharge specs:

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA)

range of more than 400 km (249 miles) (most likely under WLTP test cycle)

(most likely under WLTP test cycle) 78 kWh battery pack (75 kWh usable, 400 V, 320 kW of power) (cells from LG Chem/CATL)

battery pack (75 kWh usable, 400 V, 320 kW of power) (cells from LG Chem/CATL) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds (4.7 seconds to 60 mph)

(4.7 seconds to 60 mph) dual motor all-wheel-drive

system output of 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm (one 150 kW motor per axle)

fast charging 0-80% in 40 minutes (at up to 150 kW peak)

11 kW three-phase on-board charger

weight of 2,150 to 2,250 kg (4,740-4,960 lbs) depending on version/equipment

cargo capacity of 413 litres + 31 in front trunk

maximum roof load: 165 pounds (75 kg)

Towing capacity of up to 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs)

