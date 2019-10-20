Have you ever heard of the Dunning-Kruger effect? It is defined as a cognitive bias. In other words, something that gives people a distorted sense of reality. The ones that suffer from it think they rule in activities in which they actually suck. Big time. Check out the Nissan Altima driver in the video above. He thinks he is skilled for millimetrically cutting off other drivers. For overcoming them on the right. He is a genius. Said no one ever.

Gallery: This TeslaCam Video Shows Exactly What You Should Never Do In Traffic

The good thing about him cutting off this Tesla driver with TeslaCam running is that we can perfectly see his license plate. It is HBF-8482. It is from North Carolina and, when we checked it, it matched the vehicle and gave us more details on the car.

The license plates belong to a base 2013 Nissan Altima with a 2.5-liter engine. We have no clue on who the owner is, but we are sure the Police Department will be happy to discover. If it isn’t, it should. This guy should not be allowed behind a steering wheel for as much as possible. What about life?

This video has less than 40 seconds. Despite being rather short, the Altima driver almost causes five accidents. There is an almost inevitable crash that only did not happen because the other driver was actually good. It was with the third-generation Honda CR-V. The crossover’s driver managed to brake by a miracle.

If he or she didn’t, that would have caused a significant pile-up involving five vehicles. The truck on the right could also have been affected. The others could have happened at higher speed, likely with deadly consequences as well. All because of the Dunning-Kruger effect.

Do you know this Altima driver? Tell him the truth: he is a lousy driver. He thinks he is smarter than he actually is. Other people are having to make up for his mistakes on traffic so that no one gets killed. Ask him to give up driving. Elon Musk promises to sell autonomous cars very soon. He would be the perfect candidate to get one without a driver's seat. Or a steering wheel. He lacks the skills to be in charge of such an important task as driving.