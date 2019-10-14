When a heavy-duty diesel Ram truck driver spots a Tesla, the driver of the truck attempted to roll coal on the electric car. The alert Tesla driver was not about to let that happen though.

There's seems to be some sort of odd connection between the Ram truck and Tesla. There's that Ram-Tesla truck render that's a love it or hate it type of thing. There have been countless attempts by Rams to coal roll Teslas, and there's even the Musk mention of how the Tesla truck will make the Ram seem toylike.

Here again, we see the return of the Ram and a Tesla and once again it's another coal-rolling attempt.

Watch as this Tesla almost gets rolled with coal by a hater in a diesel Ram pickup truck. The smart and very alert Tesla driver avoids most of the mess and stench by staying in front of the Ram. The Tesla actually pulls into the Rams lane later in the video to block any additional coal-rolling attempts too.

Did we not mention that this video has a humor value to it? Aside from the music and the, umm, blurred faces, there's the roar of the diesel engine that's heard too. And yes, the act of coal rolling (modifying a diesel engine to emit all sorts of crap) is illegal in most (if not all) U.S. states, it's just not always enforced. What's rolling coal? Well, it's something us EV drivers can't do, but if you want a quick definition, then here ya go: Rolling coal is the practice of modifying a diesel engine to increase the amount of fuel entering the engine in order to emit large amounts of black or grey sooty exhaust fumes into the air Sounds absurd.

Video description via carlimpi on YouTube: