Electrify Canada, which is a Canadian sister-company to Electrify America in the U.S. (both are part of Volkswagen Group), in recent weeks launched its first station, announced pricing and now also revealed a plan to install over 20 stations at select Canadian Tire locations across Canada. The initial rollout is for a total of 32 stations, so two-thirds will be at Canadian Tire.

According to the press release, Canadian Tire has the ambition to become one of the leading EV charging station hosts in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.

Just like in the case of Electrify America, there will be mostly CCS Combo DC fast chargers with power output of 150-350 kW depending on location, supplemented by CHAdeMO chargers (probably 50 kW with an option of higher power like 100 kW or so at a later point in the future).

"Charging stations at all Electrify Canada locations will offer the first-ever certified liquid cooled-cable 150 to 350-kilowatt (kW) DC Fast Chargers. All EVs compatible with CCS or CHAdeMO charging outlets will be able to access the ultra-fast charging systems with the latest charging technology available. Electrify Canada’s chargers offer charging speeds of 50kW and 150-350kW that service EVs from all automotive manufacturers. All EVs, regardless of maximum charging capacity, can utilize the 150-350W range chargers. This could ultimately culminate in a nationwide EV infrastructure that brings electric mobility to all Canadians."

Electrify Canada charging station

Rob Barrosa, Chief Operating Officer of Electrify Canada said: “Canadian Tire is one of Canada’s most recognizable and trusted retailers, making this collaboration a natural fit. We are thrilled to be entering into a relationship with a company that has strong Canadian roots and shares the same values and core beliefs of providing convenience and reliability of services to users. Together we look forward to bringing a positive charge to EV drivers across the country.” Andrew Davies, Senior Vice President, Automotive, Canadian Tire said: “As a trusted Canadian brand that is a part of communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast, Canadian Tire is responding to Canadians’ desire to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, through initiatives that include making EV charging stations available at select locations across the country. At its roots, Canadian Tire is an automotive company, and for over 97 years we have evolved to meet the needs of our customers. We are excited to work with Electrify Canada to bring their leading-edge technology to our EV-driving customers.”

The first charger at Toronto Premium Outlets

Electrify Canada's first charging station was officially launched on September 10, 2019 with an output of up to 350 kW.

The site is located at Toronto Premium Outlets:

"The launch of the charging stations is the first initiative from Electrify Canada, an entity created with the support of Volkswagen Group Canada. Toronto Premium Outlets, a shopping destination co-owned by Simon and SmartCentres and managed by Simon, located at 13850 Steeles Ave W, Halton Hills, Ontario, is the first site host for Electrify Canada’s revolutionary DC 350kW Fast Chargers and expected to open to the public soon. Electrify Canada will be announcing an additional 31 locations planned across Canada at a later date."

Robert Barrosa, Chief Operating Officer of Electrify Canada said:

“EV owners need a convenient, reliable and fast turnaround in recharging their vehicles. Our collaboration with Toronto Premium Outlets will help us provide Canadians with power at a central location just outside of the GTA, and identify more opportunities to address consumer demands on speed and convenience. This is the first step to creating an EV charging network that both delivers on the demands from drivers across the country and supports the rapid growth expected in the EV category.”

Pricing

Electrify Canada offers two options for charging, related to maximum power and per-minute time:

Electrify Canada Pass: designed for occasional users , this option provides a comprehensive locate-a-charger experience, ease of starting and tracking a session from the smartphone and the ability to view recent charge history in the app. This option requires the standard per-minute cost plus a $1 session fee.

designed for , this option provides a comprehensive locate-a-charger experience, ease of starting and tracking a session from the smartphone and the ability to view recent charge history in the app. This option requires the standard per-minute cost plus a $1 session fee. Electrify Canada Pass+: designed for frequent users, the Pass+ membership offers all the benefits of the Electrify Canada Pass - plus the lowest per-minute price. Available for a $4 monthly subscription fee, users can save about 20 percent on every minute compared to non-subscription prices.

There is a huge difference between charging up to 75 kW and above 125 kW: