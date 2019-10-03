Hide press release Show press release

MITSUBISHI MOTORS Lineup at 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

World Premieres for MI-TECH CONCEPT - the electrified SUV Concept Car

Super Height K-Wagon Concept - the new K-Car concept

Tokyo, October 3 2019 –MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) is giving two concept cars its global premiere at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019: the MI-TECH CONCEPT *1 - small electrified SUV; and the Super Height K-Wagon Concept - new K-car concept. The Tokyo Motor Show opens to the public from October 24 to November 4, and these two concept cars will be exhibited at the Tokyo Big Sight .

Other exhibits on the MMC booth will be the MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER*2 – the mid-size electrified SUV concept, which was unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in March 2019 and giving its Japan debut this time; Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid electric SUV; Eclipse Cross crossover SUV; Delica D:5 – the minivan; eK Cross – the K height wagon and other key models sold in Japan.

1. MI-TECH CONCEPT Outline (World Premiere)

MI TECH CONCEPT embodies the values of MMC's Drive your Ambition*3 brand message under the concept of "An electric SUV that delivers unparalleled driving pleasure and confidence over all terrain in light and wind". A new downsized and lighter plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) drivetrain, a 4-motor electric 4WD system, and advanced driver assistance and active safety systems are condensed into this small electrified SUV concept.

1)PHEV system

This PHEV system is optimized with light and compact unit for this small size SUV, and a gas turbine engine-generator is equipped instead of the general gasoline engine-generator. This provides the driver to use pure-electric driving mode and series hybrid modes, and delivers the smooth and powerful performance characteristics inherent to electrified vehicles.

2)Quad Motor electric 4WD system

MI-TECH CONCEPT is powered by a 4-motor 4WD system called Quad Motor with Dual Motor AYC*4 which has 2-motors for both front and rear axle. This allows optimum torque to be delivered to all four wheels. This brings the confidence to the driver to make a precise handling for the daily use in town, and also the ingenious performance on the adventurous off-road.

3)Advanced driver assistance & active safety systems

MI-TECH CONCEPT adopts a human machine interface (HMI) that projects a variety of information detected by using advanced optical sensing technology onto the AR windshield. The MI-PILOT driver assistance system not only alerts the driver in potential collision, it also supports their operation of the steering wheel and brakes. In addition, active safety systems support the driver in avoiding collisions, or mitigate the collision damage. All these systems work together to deliver a reassuring, safe and enjoyable driving experience.

The visitors to the MMC booth will be able to watch the virtual reality demonstrations that allow them to see the concept car displayed with variety of angles and distances. The stereoscopic images of the MI-TECH CONCEPT could be rotated, zoomed in or zoomed out,in multiple background scenes. In addition to these, there are several angles which the audiences can enjoy the surroundings from inside the car; the angles as if they were walking around the car, looking into interior from outside of the car, or viewing it from underneath of the car.

2.Super Height K-Wagon Concept (World Premiere)

This new-generation Super Height K-Wagon Concept answers the wishes of those drivers looking to expand their list of destinations and going further towards to the horizon.

Super Height K-Wagon Concept features the roomy interior space as its standard of the genre while delivering the performance and functionality expected in this category. And, the SUV-taste design shows its Mitsubishi-ness.

This concept car delivers nimble handling and brisk performance while maximizing living space. It also offers reassurance and safety to all occupants with MI-PILOT - the driver assistance technology for highway driving in the same-lane, forward collision mitigation braking, mis-acceleration mitigation and other advanced active safety systems which earn it SAPO CAR (Safety Support Car) S Wide classification from the Japanese government.

3.MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER (Japan Premiere)

This concept for a new-generation mid-size crossover SUV is powered by MMC's Twin Motor 4WD plug-in hybrid EV system. MITUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER offers high levels of dynamic performance that allow the driver to enjoy with confidence their driving experience in any weather or over any road surface. It also delivers the long cruising range inherent to the PHEV. The excellent packaging enhances its attractiveness of SUV with its multi-passenger 3-row seat layout.

4.DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH)

DDH is a one-stop shopping service which bundles together the sale, installation and after-maintenanceof a V2H *5system that comprises an EV, a V2H adapter, solar panels and a domestic storage battery. MMC today started the trial sales of DDH packaged service in certain areas of Japan. The DDH service is exhibited on the MMC booth alongside the Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid EV. A display screen gives visualization to the system energy flow, starting with the use of solar panels to charge the EV and the supply of electrical power from the EV battery to the home. The DDH service brings benefits to the customer that include savings on electricity costs and provision of an emergency power source.

*1･･･The MI-TECH name takes the M from MITSUBISHI, the I from Intelligent, Ingenious, and Inspired , while TECH is an abbreviation of Technology. Together they point to the many near-future technologies fitted to the concept car.

*2･･･ Engelberg is a well-known ski resort in the central region of Switzerland that offers grand panoramic vistas and is known, as well as for its groomed runs, for its challenging off-piste runs that offer freestyle and freeriding fun for skiers and snowborders.

*3･･･Drive your Ambition is MMC's global tagline or brand message and signals the company's commitment to driver values and aspirations and to their desire to extend horizons, to take on new challenges.

*4･･･Active Yaw Control.

*5･･･Vehicle to Home: A system of supplying homes with electric power stored in EV/PHEV batteries.

MMC has set up special web sites at the following URLs to provide a variety of information about its exhibits at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019:

English:

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/innovation/motorshow/2019/tms2019/

5. MMC Lineup at 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019