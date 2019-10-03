Mitsubishi explores the plug-in series-hybrid configuration with four electric motors and a gas turbine engine-generator.
The new Mitsubishi MI-TECH Concept scheduled for unveiling at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show might be one of the most interesting plug-in hybrid concepts we've seen in quite some time.
The Japanese manufacturer revealed not only a new teaser image, but also shared the first details about the powertrain of this new small, plug-in hybrid SUV.
As it turns out, the MI-TECH Concept gets four electric motors (one per wheel) - compared to two in the Outlander PHEV (one per axle), for the ultimate in all-wheel-drive performance and it's a series-hybrid (with plug-in capability) with a gas turbine engine-generator instead of the general gasoline engine-generator (parallel hybrid configuration in the Outlander PHEV).
The overall drivetrain is downsized and lighter compared to the currently offered PHEV system, according to Mitsubishi, which makes us wonder if the series-hybrid PHEV is a new direction for the company?
Here is how Mitsubishi describes the MI-TECH Concept:
1. MI-TECH CONCEPT Outline (World Premiere)MI TECH CONCEPT embodies the values of MMC's Drive your Ambition*3 brand message under the concept of "An electric SUV that delivers unparalleled driving pleasure and confidence over all terrain in light and wind". A new downsized and lighter plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) drivetrain, a 4-motor electric 4WD system, and advanced driver assistance and active safety systems are condensed into this small electrified SUV concept.1)PHEV systemThis PHEV system is optimized with light and compact unit for this small size SUV, and a gas turbine engine-generator is equipped instead of the general gasoline engine-generator. This provides the driver to use pure-electric driving mode and series hybrid modes, and delivers the smooth and powerful performance characteristics inherent to electrified vehicles.2)Quad Motor electric 4WD systemMI-TECH CONCEPT is powered by a 4-motor 4WD system called Quad Motor with Dual Motor AYC*4 which has 2-motors for both front and rear axle. This allows optimum torque to be delivered to all four wheels. This brings the confidence to the driver to make a precise handling for the daily use in town, and also the ingenious performance on the adventurous off-road.3)Advanced driver assistance & active safety systemsMI-TECH CONCEPT adopts a human machine interface (HMI) that projects a variety of information detected by using advanced optical sensing technology onto the AR windshield. The MI-PILOT driver assistance system not only alerts the driver in potential collision, it also supports their operation of the steering wheel and brakes. In addition, active safety systems support the driver in avoiding collisions, or mitigate the collision damage. All these systems work together to deliver a reassuring, safe and enjoyable driving experience.The visitors to the MMC booth will be able to watch the virtual reality demonstrations that allow them to see the concept car displayed with variety of angles and distances. The stereoscopic images of the MI-TECH CONCEPT could be rotated, zoomed in or zoomed out,in multiple background scenes. In addition to these, there are several angles which the audiences can enjoy the surroundings from inside the car; the angles as if they were walking around the car, looking into interior from outside of the car, or viewing it from underneath of the car.
Other than that, Mitsubishi will present also the Engelberg Tourer Concept from Geneva.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Lineup at 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019
World Premieres for MI-TECH CONCEPT - the electrified SUV Concept Car
Super Height K-Wagon Concept - the new K-Car concept
Model
No. on display
Remarks
Press days
Public days
MI-TECH CONCEPT
1
1
World premiere (show car)
Super Height K-Wagon Concept
1
1
World premiere (show car)
MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER
1
1
Japan premiere (show car)
Outlander PHEV
2
2
Delica D:5
1
2
RVR
1
2
ASX in some markets;
Outlander Sport in North America
Eclipse Cross
1
1
eK Wagon
1
eK Cross
1
2
Total
9
13
