Tesla has just released some record-crushing numbers. Record production and record deliveries.

However, at 97,000, the delivery figure falls just short of the median estimate of 98,250 from several combined analysts, though we should note that the Factset usually uses 10-12 analyst estimates to create consensus, whereas more than 20 analysts actually cover Tesla (see the full consensus figures here).

For us here at InsideEVs, we mostly focus on the sales side of the report, so let's dive right in.

Tesla reported a total of approximately 97,000 vehicles delivered globally in Q3 2019. The automaker breaks this down for us as follows:

As Tesla states:

In the third quarter, we achieved record production of 96,155 vehicles and record deliveries of approximately 97,000 vehicles.

On the production front, the numbers are 79,837 for the Model 3 and 16,318 for the Model S and X combined. Total production hit 96,155 in Q3.

Read Tesla's Q3 release in its entirety below:

Tesla Q3 2019 Vehicle Production & Deliveries