Norway had another great month of plug-in electric car sales in September 2019 as the market share increased to t2e nd best level ever of close to two thirds.

In total, the number of new passenger plug-in car registrations was 7,225, which is 13.1% more year-over-year at 64.8% market share. Many countries would be extremely happy to achieve 4.8%, which makes a 64.8% share kind of seem other-worldly.

Very encouraging is that all-electric car sales continue to increase, although the plug-in hybrids went down for the 15th consecutive month. A significant rate of PHEV decline indicates that consumers lost a lot of interest in this bridging technology and instead look forward to the zero-emission future.

BEVs: 6,086 ( up 26.7% , at 54.5% market share) + 578 ‘used’ + 148 vans (141 new and 7 used) + 0 FCVs

PHEVs: 1,139 (down 28.1%, at 10.2% market share)

New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – September 2019

Sales by model

Tesla Model 3 once again shows outstanding sales results in the third month of a quarter - the 2,342 registrations allowed Model 3 to take a 21.0% share in September.

It is unbelievable that the Tesla brand stands for one out of four new passenger car registrations (24.8%). That's two times more than all gasoline passenger car registrations or more than all gasoline and all diesel passenger car registrations.

BEV results already in our database:

Tesla Model 3 - 2,342

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (661 total with ICE)

Audi e-tron - 476

BMW i3 - 398

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (387 total with ICE)

Tesla Model X - 317

Jaguar I-PACE - 180

Tesla Model S - 103

Renault ZOE - 101

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – September 2019

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)