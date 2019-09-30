Smart Summon can be spooky to those who see a Tesla driving around with nobody inside, so why not put a skeleton behind the seat to add to the scare factor.

That's precisely what we see here in this fun video shared on Twitter:

Of course, it's just humorous, but imagine the type of prank you could play on someone with some creativity. And yes, Halloween is closing in upon us, so we believe Tesla's Smart Summon will be called into action for some serious spooks in the near future.

Smart Summon comes as part of Tesla big V10 software update and we already saw a Smart Summon race and the possible first Smart Summon crash. The system will continue to improve over time, but even now it appears to work rather well.