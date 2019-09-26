Sean Mitchell breaks them down for us in a new video.

It is not any news that Tesla is way ahead of its competitors in what relates to EVs. But do you know exactly why that happens? Sean Mitchell made the video above to break down four main reasons for this. And he uses a lot of very reliable sources to get there.

First of all, because Mitchell has been in all significant EV presentation events. He has spoken to many of the industry’s leading executives. But, more than anything, he was with Sandy Munro, from Munro & Associates.

Munro has conceived what he calls Lean Design. That means finding a way to build cars in a better and cheaper way through research and benchmarking. And he has submitted Tesla cars to such analysis, discovering exciting things about them. Mitchell discusses these Tesla advantages in the video.

Recently, there was a rumor Volkswagen was interested in buying a stake in Tesla, but its CEO, Herbert Diess, said that was not true.

According to the German executive, because Volkswagen could do what Tesla does by itself. Let’s wait for Munro’s assessment on the ID.3 to see if the German carmaker really lived up to its CEO’s promise.

Battery

-Industry leading range for price

-Lower battery pack cost per mile

-Better redundancy and cell balance


Motors

-Superior magnetic conductivity in permanent magnet motor

-There is no cooling jacket for the gearbox housing

-Lighter, more efficient, and offers more horsepower


Software

-Only automaker on the market currently to truly offer full vehicle OTA updates

-New vehicle features on a weekly and monthly basis

-Autopilot nuralnet


Self driving tech

-Integrated thermal control system for low voltage semi-autonomous hardware

-More dense circuit boards for faster processing

-In-house autonomous chip