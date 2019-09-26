Sean Mitchell breaks them down for us in a new video.
It is not any news that Tesla is way ahead of its competitors in what relates to EVs. But do you know exactly why that happens? Sean Mitchell made the video above to break down four main reasons for this. And he uses a lot of very reliable sources to get there.
First of all, because Mitchell has been in all significant EV presentation events. He has spoken to many of the industry’s leading executives. But, more than anything, he was with Sandy Munro, from Munro & Associates.
Munro has conceived what he calls Lean Design. That means finding a way to build cars in a better and cheaper way through research and benchmarking. And he has submitted Tesla cars to such analysis, discovering exciting things about them. Mitchell discusses these Tesla advantages in the video.
Recently, there was a rumor Volkswagen was interested in buying a stake in Tesla, but its CEO, Herbert Diess, said that was not true.
According to the German executive, because Volkswagen could do what Tesla does by itself. Let’s wait for Munro’s assessment on the ID.3 to see if the German carmaker really lived up to its CEO’s promise.
Video Description Via Sean Mitchell On YouTube:
Four reasons Tesla is still the king of EVs
EVs I’ve driven or seen up close:
Jaguar I-Pace
Audi e-tron
Porsche Taycan
BMW i3
Chevy Bolt
Rivian R1T and R1S
Bollinger B1 and B2
I’ve even sat down one-on-one with:
Sandy Munro
Jeff Dahn
Ravi Kampaiah
Robert Bollinger
RJ Scaringe
Klaus Zellmer
Battery
-Industry leading range for price
-Lower battery pack cost per mile
-Better redundancy and cell balance
Motors
-Superior magnetic conductivity in permanent magnet motor
-There is no cooling jacket for the gearbox housing
-Lighter, more efficient, and offers more horsepower
Software
-Only automaker on the market currently to truly offer full vehicle OTA updates
-New vehicle features on a weekly and monthly basis
-Autopilot nuralnet
Self driving tech
-Integrated thermal control system for low voltage semi-autonomous hardware
-More dense circuit boards for faster processing
-In-house autonomous chip