A red Tesla Semi was recently visiting Yandell Truckaway, a logistics company, which previously put an order in for ten 300-mile versions of the electric truck.

The company started business in Oakland, California in 1945 and proudly still serves eight of its original customers from 1945.

With all-electric trucks, Yandell Truckaway intends to mark the transition from diesel to an all-electric fleet. Considering climate-controlled storage, the electric Semi should be a perfect fit.

Yandell Truckaway COO John Yandell III said:

“For over 70 years Yandell Truckaway has been serving the Northern California wine industry. Throughout that time we have prided ourselves by staying at the forefront of technology, making our operations more efficient and environmentally friendly. With the introduction of the Tesla Semi truck, we are looking forward to ushering in the most substantial and groundbreaking piece of technology the trucking industry has ever seen,”

Tesla Semi is now expected on the market in 2020 (initially it was planned for late 2019) in two range versions - 300 miles and 500 miles.

Here are new photos and a slick drone video by Arash Malek (minimal_duck at Instagram):

Tesla Semi (Photo: Arash Malek)

Tesla Semi (Photo: Arash Malek)

Tesla Semi (Photo: Arash Malek)

Source: Teslarati