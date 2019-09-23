TeslaCam captures the scary moment when a Mazda cuts in front of a truck and then get hits and spins out of control. The Mazda then collides with a Nissan.

Last week's episode of "Merging Gone Wrong" featured a speeding Dodge Durango driver that just couldn't judge the gap. InsideEVs wrote:

This is a lesson in how not to merge onto the highway. Watch (via TeslaCam) as this Dodge Durango attempts to fly by a Tesla Model 3, but then the top-heavy Durango loses control and crashes into several other cars. It seems not a day goes by without some new (or several) videos surfacing on YouTube (via TeslaCam) showing just how poorly some people actually drive. This is yet another example of what not to do when out on a public road. In this instance, the driver of a Dodge Durango decided to try a high-speed pass of a Model 3. The driver makes the pass on the right (just barely as it seem the Durango misses the Tesla by mere inches), but then attempts to merge back into the lane and that's when it all goes wrong. As the Durango merges back over to the left, the gap the vehicle is aiming for closes up and then a crash occurs. The Durango hits several other vehicles and careens about before slowing, but the damage was done.

Well, this week there isn't a speeding Durango, but there is a car that misjudges the location of a truck and that's where the situation turns bad. Watch this video in which a Mazda merges into a truck before getting spun out and taking out other cars, like a Nissan Sentra, in the process.

Video description via Demarius Henderson on YouTube: