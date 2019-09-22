We know that China is an EV heavyweight, which already accounts for half or so of global plug-in electric car sales. Compared to Asia-Pacific as a whole, China is basically responsible for all EV sales, or almost all.

Adamas Intelligence earlier this year reported that in June 2019, global passenger xEV (BEV/PHEV/HEV) battery deployment was 11.25 GWh, including some 10.2 GWh for BEVs.

The latest reports show that 6.6 GWh falls on Asia-Pacific market, but the most interesting thing is the disproportion between 6.2 GWh (94%) in China (up 119% year-over-year) and the rest of the region:

Japan: 205 MWh (up 15.9%)

South Korea: 136 MWh (up 28.8%)

Australia: 27 MWh (up 25.2%)

New Zealand: 13 MWh (up 149.2%)

Japan, which once was on the forefront - with Mitsubishi and Nissan launching first series-production models among established manufacturers, and nationwide CHAdeMO fast-charging network - now falls far behind China.

"In China, a total of 6.2 GWh of battery capacity was deployed in newly-sold passenger EVs in June 2019, a 50.4% increase over the amount deployed the month prior, and a 119.0% increase over the amount deployed in June 2018. In Japan, a total of 205 MWh of battery capacity was deployed in newly-sold passenger EVs in June 2019, a 17.9% increase over the total amount deployed the month prior, and a 15.9% increase over the total amount deployed in June 2018. In South Korea, a total of 136 MWh of battery capacity was deployed in newly-sold passenger EVs in June 2019, 16.7% less than the total amount deployed the month prior, and 28.8% less than the total amount deployed in June 2018. In Australia, a total of 27 MWh of battery capacity was deployed in newly-sold passenger EVs in June 2019, a 56.4% increase over the amount deployed the month prior, and a 25.2% increase over the amount deployed in June 2018. Lastly, in New Zealand, a total of 13 MWh of battery capacity was deployed in newly-sold passenger EVs in June 2019, a 101.4% increase over the amount deployed the month prior, and a 149.2% increase over the amount deployed in June 2018."

Source: Adamas Intelligence