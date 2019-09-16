Hide press release Show press release

LEVC AT IAA 2019: ICONIC TAXI BRAND REVEALS RAPID GROWTH IN EUROPEAN SALES

TX ‘Shuttle’ displayed by LEVC at Department for International Trade stand at IAA New Mobility World area (UK Pavilion, Hall 5, Stand No: D06) from 10 th September to 15 th September

London EV Company (LEVC) is ramping up plans to drive sales of its green mobility solutions across Europe

Maker of the iconic London black taxi, now reborn as the world’s most advanced zero emission taxi, opens a new central European sales office in Frankfurt

Frankfurt, 10th September 2019 - At IAA 2019, the London EV Company (LEVC), is displaying its electric TX ‘Shuttle’ as part of the IAA New Mobility World at the Department for International Trade (DIT) stand in hall 5.

LEVC sees major demand in Europe for shuttle versions of the TX Taxi. The TX Shuttle is based on its electric taxi, featuring the same eCity Technology, merging 129km (80 miles) of zero emissions capability with range-extended flexibility giving a total range of 607km (377 miles).

It offers passengers a comfortable and luxurious cabin capable of taking six passengers, alongside charging points for mobile phones and laptops, on-board Wi-Fi and a panoramic roof. The TX Shuttle shares the same DNA as the electric taxi and now offers mobility and shuttle services the opportunity to specify the taxi to their own unique needs, building features as required for their business use. This makes the ‘Shuttle’ product ideal for on-demand public transport and taxi services across Europe and the rest of the world.

Focus on Europe and beyond

New products such as the TX Shuttle and light commercial vehicle, the LCV van, will create further growth in Europe. By 2022, LEVC expects that 70 percent of the vehicles built at Ansty will be for the export market while the remaining 30 percent will service the UK.

A vital element of this export strategy is the establishment of a central European sales office, based in Frankfurt and, with the strong support of Volvo Germany’s dealer network and finance and insurance infrastructure, LEVC is building an established network to cover the growing demand from existing and future customers.

LEVC has already identified sales opportunities across Germany, Denmark and France adding to LEVC’s current markets of Norway, Sweden, Hong Kong and Malaysia and fitting with LEVC’s aim to have fleets of TXs in major cities around the world by 2024.

Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC, commented: “The TX Taxi has been a huge success with 2500 vehicles sold in the UK – and across Europe. It has proved that taxi drivers have become converts of green logistics, with major benefits in terms of cost savings, while for commercial vehicle operators the e-City range extender technology takes away range anxiety once and for all.

“The time is right for a new green mobility provider, cities are faced with ever-growing populations and the challenge of air quality. With our zero emission TX Taxi, TX Shuttle and LCV, we can change the way people and goods are moved around an urban area.

“Our overall growth strategy is supported by export sales into new markets together with a new range of products. Our goal is to be the leading European green commercial mobility solution provider and I have every confidence we will achieve that ambition.”

LEVC has achieved strong sales figures this year, with record sales month-on-month since April. The all-electric TX has been officially selected as the vehicle for the new on-demand public transport service in Offenbach in Germany and recently formed part of the VIP shuttle service at the AvD Old-timer Grand Prix held at the Nürburgring.

LEVC is also currently working with University of Duisenberg-Essen and the city of Cologne to determine the possibility of creating inductive charging for the TX fleet, meaning the LEVC products may not need to be plugged in.

Since 2014, GEELY has invested more than £500m into the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), allowing it to build an entirely new manufacturing facility in Ansty, Coventry and to develop the TX Taxi, a vehicle which has been a huge success with 2500 examples sold in the UK and throughout Europe.

LEVC’S NEW LIGHT VAN MAKES EUROPEAN DEBUT IN FRANKFURT

London EV Company (LEVC) debuts its Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) in Europe at an exclusive Frankfurt preview event

New TX Taxi-based light van uses the same proven e-City range extender technology, boasting more than 120km of electric range and a total range of 607km

LEVC sees huge growth in demand across Europe for zero emissions capable light vans that can offer ‘distribution to door’ not just last mile delivery

New LCV and TX Shuttle are key products in LEVC’s plan to rapidly grow European sales

Frankfurt, 11th September 2019 – The new LCV light commercial vehicle from leading green mobility solutions producer, London EV Company (LEVC), has made its European debut at an exclusive preview event in Frankfurt, Germany.

Designed to meet rapidly increasing European demand for green, electrified commercial transport, the zero-emission capable LCV van draws on more than 70 years of knowledge from the same company that manufactures the world’s only purpose-built range extended electric taxi.

Based on the same architecture and proven e-City range extender technology as LEVC’s TX Taxi, of which 2500 have now been sold, this second vehicle from LEVC will give European operators and drivers huge amounts of flexibility with an electric range of 129km (80 miles) and a combined petrol and EV range of 607km (377 miles).

Targeting those who travel around 161km (100 miles) a day, LEVC’s LCV will offer ‘distribution to door’ – not just last mile – providing the link between out of town depots and city centres, capable of collecting goods outside of a major city in range extender mode, before switching to EV mode in an urban ultra-low emissions zone. This is currently a sector of the market dominated by one tonne medium-sized diesel vans.

LEVC’s success with the TX Taxi has proven that taxi drivers have become converts of green logistics, with huge benefits in terms of cost savings, while for commercial vehicle operators the e-City range extender technology takes away range anxiety once and for all.

LEVC CEO Joerg Hofmann said: “Future urban transport is already changing rapidly and we havea golden opportunity to bring something new and disruptive to this market. There is huge demand for a medium-sized zero emissions capable light van and our LCV is the perfect solution to the green logistics trend. This new van is durable, reliable, efficient, cost effective and high quality. Our goal is to be the European leader in green commercial mobility solutions.”

Full details of the LCV will be revealed closer to its official launch in 2020, but LEVC can reveal that it will target best-in-class total cost of ownership, thanks to savings in fuel and servicing over conventional ICE vans. It will also have durability guaranteed: LEVC has tested the new van to the world’s highest durability standards, adapting its million-mile TaxiDur test for the new light commercial vehicle.

As standard, it will have class-leading safety, featuring the latest active safety systems from some of the world’s leading technology providers, along with the world’s highest crash safety standards. It will be better for drivers too, benchmarked against premium MPVs on comfort and ergonomics with a cabin designed around the needs of the van driver (and passenger). In addition to this, the LCV will feature the class-leading turning circle synonymous with the iconic black cab.

New products such as the LCV and TX Shuttle will create further growth in Europe, alongside the established TX Taxi. By 2022, LEVC expects that 70 percent of the vehicles built at Ansty will be for the export market while the remaining 30 percent will service the UK. A vital element of this export strategy is the establishment of a central European sales office, based in Frankfurt and, with the strong support of Volvo Germany’s dealer network and finance and insurance infrastructure, LEVC is building an established network to cover the growing demand from existing and future customers.

LEVC manufactures the world’s only purpose-built, range extended electric taxi. Since 2014, its parent company GEELY has invested £500m in a production facility in Ansty, Coventry, where the new LCV will be made alongside the TX.