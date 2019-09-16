For electric motors' bearings and gears, as well as for thermal management systems, we still need to use fluids.
ExxonMobil is aware that the progressing electrification will force changes in the automotive market, including for things like oil changes and for the engine.
To not be left behind, basically, all of the oil business is now trying to get a foothold into the EV world for example through acquisition of charging infrastructure providers (BP, Shell) or by developing a new set of products for electrified vehicles.
The latter one concerns ExxonMobil, which just launched a new Mobil EV fluids to improve the performance and durability of plug-ins.
"ExxonMobil announced today the global launch of its Mobil EV™ offering at the 2019 IAA, which features a full suite of fluids and greases designed to meet the evolving drivetrain requirements of battery electric vehicles. In combination, plug-in hybrids, battery electric and fuel cell vehicles are predicted to exceed 20 percent of the world’s light-duty fleet by 2040"
So about what fluids are we talking about? Well, as it turns out there are plenty of fluids in EVs that are required to keep the drivetrain and battery thermal management system going. The good news is that those are usually the fluids that don't need to be replaced regularly because they should withstand years of use (entire life of the vehicle, in some cases).
ExxonMobil Mobil EV line:
- Mobil EV Therm™ seriesof thermal management fluids, formulated to help efficiently remove heat and increase equipment life in applications such as batteries, electric motors, and power electronics.
- Mobil EV Drive™ series of lubricants for electric vehicle reduction gearboxes, designed to protect gears and bearings from wear for a longer service life.
- Mobil EV Cool Drive™ series of fluids for electric vehicle reduction gearboxes with integrated electric motors, designed to lubricate gears and bearings while providing the necessary cooling for electric motors and power electronics.
- Mobil EV Grease™ products ensuring protection, performance and reliability for electric vehicle applications including e-motors, bearings and constant velocity joints across a wide range of driving conditions.
Product Type Better Best Battery / Electronics / E-Motor
Thermal Management Fluid
Mobil EV Therm Elite™ 701
Mobil EV Therm Elite™ 702
Reduction Gearbox Fluid Mobil EV Drive™ 201
Mobil EV Drive™ EP 202
Mobil EV Drive™ EP 203
Mobil EV Drive Elite™ EP 801 Integrated E-Motor / Reduction Gearbox Fluid Mobil EV Cool Drive™ 301
Mobil EV Cool Drive™ 302
Mobil EV Cool Drive Elite™ 901 Greases: E-Motor, General Bearing, Wheel Bearing, Constant Velocity Joint Mobil EV Grease™ Series Mobil EV Grease Elite™ Series
FRANKFURT, Germany. ExxonMobil announced today the global launch of its Mobil EV™ offering at the 2019 IAA, which features a full suite of fluids and greases designed to meet the evolving drivetrain requirements of battery electric vehicles. In combination, plug-in hybrids, battery electric and fuel cell vehicles are predicted to exceed 20 percent of the world’s light-duty fleet by 20401.
“Mobility is changing and electric vehicles are becoming a greater part of the mix,” said Russ Green, ExxonMobil’s vice president of finished lubricants. “Customers and OEMs are looking to optimize the range and safety performance of their electric vehicles, and ExxonMobil is uniquely positioned to deliver these benefits. This is just the start of the product and service solutions we’ll be developing to support the evolving needs of our customers.”
Designed to support the electric vehicle mobility needs of manufacturers and drivers alike, the Mobil EV suite of products contains molecules carefully selected and blended to help battery electric vehicles travel further between charges, extend component life and operate more safely. Covering the full range of battery electric vehicle applications, the Mobil EV product range includes:
Building on a more than 135-year heritage, ExxonMobil is committed to leveraging its fluids technology and equipment management expertise to help automobile and component manufacturers develop electric vehicles that deliver a superior driving experience for customers.
This launch follows the recent extension of the company’s partnership with Porsche to include collaboration on its Formula E series car for the 2019 / 2020 season – ExxonMobil’s first entry into electric motorsports. ExxonMobil will provide Mobil-branded high-performance electric powertrain fluids to Porsche, developed specifically to meet the specialized demands of electric vehicles – including conductivity, cooling capabilities and material compatibility.
