ExxonMobil is aware that the progressing electrification will force changes in the automotive market, including for things like oil changes and for the engine.

To not be left behind, basically, all of the oil business is now trying to get a foothold into the EV world for example through acquisition of charging infrastructure providers (BP, Shell) or by developing a new set of products for electrified vehicles.

The latter one concerns ExxonMobil, which just launched a new Mobil EV fluids to improve the performance and durability of plug-ins.

"ExxonMobil announced today the global launch of its Mobil EV™ offering at the 2019 IAA, which features a full suite of fluids and greases designed to meet the evolving drivetrain requirements of battery electric vehicles. In combination, plug-in hybrids, battery electric and fuel cell vehicles are predicted to exceed 20 percent of the world’s light-duty fleet by 2040"

So about what fluids are we talking about? Well, as it turns out there are plenty of fluids in EVs that are required to keep the drivetrain and battery thermal management system going. The good news is that those are usually the fluids that don't need to be replaced regularly because they should withstand years of use (entire life of the vehicle, in some cases).

ExxonMobil Mobil EV line:

Mobil EV Therm™ seriesof thermal management fluids, formulated to help efficiently remove heat and increase equipment life in applications such as batteries, electric motors, and power electronics.

Mobil EV Drive™ series of lubricants for electric vehicle reduction gearboxes, designed to protect gears and bearings from wear for a longer service life.

Mobil EV Cool Drive™ series of fluids for electric vehicle reduction gearboxes with integrated electric motors, designed to lubricate gears and bearings while providing the necessary cooling for electric motors and power electronics.

Mobil EV Grease™ products ensuring protection, performance and reliability for electric vehicle applications including e-motors, bearings and constant velocity joints across a wide range of driving conditions.