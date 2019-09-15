Honestly, short videos like this speak for themselves, so we really don't have a whole lot to share here. Sure, many of today's cars have increasingly incredible Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology, which is often combined with Pedestrian Detection. The difference here is that Tesla cars have standard dashcam video integration that shows such safety tech at work.

In this particular video, the Tesla Model 3 safety aids are proven — at least in this individual case — to save the life of a police officer who is shown to be proceeding through a red light on a motorcycle.

According to the report, his flashing lights were on, but there were no sirens. We give a ton of credit to police officers and authorities in general. More importantly, we know full well that with everything they have to deal with, not turning the sirens on could be a simple and expected oversight, due to the anxiety involved in the situation.

Nonetheless, the officer was fortunate that not one, but two Tesla Model 3 sedans stopped to let him pass, due to their AEB, which is standard whether or not you opt for Tesla Autopilot.

Video Description via Mid-Range Tesla Model 3 Adventures, and Bitcoin on YouTube:

Tesla saves cop from accident after running a red light without their sirens He has his lights on but not his Sirens so no one could hear him coming. Click here to see my left repeater showing the model 3 next to me emergency breaking for him too: https://youtu.be/i3D3pzSWVjc?t=45 (video embedded below for your convenience) Happened this morning; I was rolling about my way when the light turns green, and out of nowhere a cop without their audio on for their sirens runs a red light. If not for Tesla's emergency stop safety features this would not have been a good day. Thank you #Tesla and #ElonMusk for making the #Model3 the safest car ever or I might've scarred myself for life with a horrible accident

Video Description (same YouTube channel):