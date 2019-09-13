August 2019 was another strong month for plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands, as 3,180 new registrations translated into growth of 79% year-over-year.

Market share is one of the world's highest at 9.3% for the month and 8.7% for the year. As the sales are dominated by all-electric cars, BEV share out of total car sales was respectively 8.7% in August and 7.5% for the first eight months of 2019.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – August 2019

In terms of models, there is no real competition for the Tesla Model 3, which with 1,180 registrations in August and 7,833 YTD is well over twice above the second-best Hyundai Kona Electric (426 and 3,114 YTD).

Dutch consumers definitely prefer all-electric cars as 14 out of the 20 top plug-in models have no engine on-board. Moreover, the favorite brand without a doubt is Tesla with one third (33%) of the market this year. The next five are:

Hyundai - 15%

Kia - 10%

Volkswagen - 8%

BMW - 7%

Nissan - 7%

