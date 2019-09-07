Parks Canada gets charging infrastructure boost as Tesla has decided to donate Destination Chargers for more than 50 Parks Canada sites across the country.

The charging stations will be AC Level 2 with Tesla and SAE J1772 connectors for use by all the plug-ins available on the market.

Visitors will be able to park and connect vehicles for charging to be fully charged when heading home.

"Visiting our places in your #ZeroEmission vehicles is getting that much easier! You’ll now be able to plug in and enjoy more of our places thanks to @Tesla, who is donating EV charging stations with both Tesla and J1772 connectors to #ParksCanada."

Earlier this year, Parks Canada announced the installation of charging stations at all national parks that are reachable by car over the coming years - at up to 25 of the most popular destinations by 2021 and 50 by 2025. Usually, national parks require multiple stations, from various sides.