And, so it begins with solid Toyota Prius Prime estimated sales! We'll be reporting August 2019 EV Sales beginning Wednesday, September 4. Then, we'll wrap up the month with our final sales recap at the beginning of the following week.

Keep in mind that we're in the process of switching to a new, more reliable data system. For the time being, you can expect some delivery numbers to publish later than expected or not be entered at all until the end of the quarter.

With that being said, rest assured that we'll still provide Tesla delivery estimates each month, as well as sales numbers of some other models that are officially reported by automakers on a monthly basis. Hopefully, as the new process unfolds, we'll have better access to more reliable monthly EV sales data.

Editor's Note: Live scorecard updates may lag depending on your device, settings, and browser. You can try refreshing the page, but it may be faster to close out InsideEVs and reopen the site. This is because your device and browser may save cache, so it may not choose to "see" the updates quite as quick as we're able to provide them. As always, let us know of any issues going forward.

In addition, it appears the chart is not showing up on some browsers in AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages). If that's the case, just remove "amp" from the URL or go to the website and access the "normal" page.

Thank you again very much for your continued support!

If you'd like to access any of our previous monthly report cards, click here for the full archive. In addition, for those who appreciate visuals, every month we will also provide an article with sales and market share shown in various charts.

InsideEVs tracks all plug-in EV sales/deliveries for the United States by automaker and brand. Additionally, readers can find all historical EV sales charts for the "current generation" of electric vehicles by clicking here.

We use the words sales and deliveries synonymously. For a car to count as SOLD, an owner must buy or lease it, take DELIVERY, and have it in his/her possession.

***InsideEVs' journalist Wade Malone (our Lead Sales Analyst) provided in-depth, detailed, and heavily researched sales estimations and related analysis.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

Also of note this August:

Toyota sold 98 Mirai vehicles this August

Honda delivered an estimated 9 Clarity FCV's in August

Hyundai sold 34 Nexo's last month.

Last update: September 4, 2019 @ 11:15 AM ET

Click here for a deep dive into our estimates and methodology.

The current year/month chart and graph are included below.

'

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – July 2019