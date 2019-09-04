The month of August is now behind us, so here we present estimated Tesla U.S. sales figures. August is not an end-of-the-quarter month, so we don't expect earth-shattering sales results.

With the recent news of the $50,000 Tesla pickup truck, as well as selecting Fremont as the default location to produce the Model Y, there's a lot of work ahead for Tesla, but let's now turn our focus to the vehicles currently on sale.

Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In U.S. Our estimates show that Tesla delivered some 13,150 Model 3 to U.S. buyers in August 2019. That's a wee bit down from the 13,450 Model 3s to U.S. buyers in July 2019. And it's substantially down from the 21,225 delivered in June (end of the quarter month) and below the 13,950 Model 3 delivered to U.S. buyers in May 2019, but well above the 10,050 Model 3 delivered to U.S. buyers in April 2019. The 13,150 is down a lot compared to the year-over-year figure from August 2018 (17,800 Model 3 estimated sales in the U.S.), but back in those times, the focus was on the U.S. and not global Model 3 sales as is the case today. We have to take into account the fact that SR+ models are now shipping abroad and that UK deliveries are underway.

Moving on to the Tesla Model S and Model X For August, we estimate the following for U.S. sales of these two Teslas: Tesla Model S - 1,050

Tesla Model X - 1,825 These combined figures are far below the August 2018 numbers of 2,625 for the Model S and 2,750 for the Model X. However, both figures are an improvement over July when we estimated Model S U.S. sales at 975 and Model X at 1,225. We should point out that if we're looking for a proper comparative set, then the second month of Q2 (May) is perhaps where we should put our focus. In May 2019, Tesla's estimated sales are as follows:

Model 3: 13,950

Model S: 1,025

Model X: 1,375

Comparing August 2019 to May 2019, Model 3 sales in the U.S. are down, Model S is steady and Model X is up.