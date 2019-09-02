What is a Race Mode, anyhow? To be clear, not all high-performance cars offer something that's officially called Race Mode. However, it's assumed that any setting that preps the car for racing is lumped into this "Race Mode" category.

We're talking about various performance-enhancing settings, like launch mode, sport mode, etc. In the case of the Tesla Model S P100D, this will have you using the touch-screen interface to active Ludicrous+ Mode and potentially setting the steering to Sport.

Once you've selected Ludicrous+, the Tesla brings up a warning box that asks:

“Are you sure you want to push the limits? This will cause accelerated wear of the motor, gearbox and battery."

Arguably more interesting, or at least entertaining, are the possible responses the Model S driver can choose.

"No, I want my mommy" or "Yes, bring it on!"

As you'll learn while watching Drag Times' short video, each car has a process for turning on Race Mode. Some are more involved than others. As we've pointed out before, however, regardless of any setting in the vehicle, it's surprisingly simple to get the best performance out of an EV. Moreover, it's easily repeatable. After engaging the necessary "modes," you just press the accelerator pedal. Yep, that's it!

When working to get the best performance out of most gas-powered cars, you need to practice over and over. There are many quirks, as well as a number of driver-initiated steps that will either help or help your times. If the car has a manual transmission, the complexity of the situation becomes exponential.

At any rate, it's interesting to compare the features in these various cars.

Video Description via Drag Times on YouTube: