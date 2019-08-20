According to the most recent Automobil Woche article, Volkswagen has received more than 27,000 reservations for the 1ST launch edition of the Volkswagen ID.3.

As the plan is to offer a limited number of 30,000 1ST, less than 3,000 (or 10% of all) remain available.

The pre-booking of ID.3 1ST was opened on May 8 and the first 10,000 was achieved in 24-hours, on May 9. The pace of registrations then slowed down so the 20,000 mark was reached in early June.

Volkswagen has needed more than 100 days to get 27,000 and it's now close to the target of 30,000, which was expected to be achieved by the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. We guess it will be achieved on time, but it's nothing extraordinary taking into consideration the massive sales volume planed.

Here's everything we know in regards to the ID.3:

Volkswagen ID.3 market launch:

Launching the pre-booking of ID.3 1ST on May 8 (30,000 units)

Presentation of the ID.3 at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019

Sales of the pre-booked cars will start after the auto show (orders to be taken by dealers)

Production of the ID.3 1ST is to start as planned at the end of 2019 in Zwickau, Germany

the first vehicles are to be delivered in mid-2020

Target production is claimed to be above 100,000 annually.

The offer:

ID.3 1 ST special edition (30,000 vehicles), medium battery pack (58 kWh, 420 km / 261 miles of WLTP range), starting below €40,000 in Germany before the deduction of the subsidy, in four colors and three trim versions

ID.3 regular with big battery pack

ID.3 regular with base battery pack starting below €30,000 (target) in Germany

* Registration deposit is €1,000, but could vary in other countries (£750 in the UK).

Source: Automobil Woche