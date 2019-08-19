Watch to see just how badly a Tesla Model S P100D smokes a Ford Mustang in a drag race. An Audi falls victim to the Tesla too.

But honestly, did you expect either vehicle to stand a chance against the top-of-the-line Model S? We didn't.

Despite being beaten off the line, the Model S easily won, hitting the quarter-mile mark in 11.11 seconds. The Mustang checked in 12.89 seconds.

The Audi S4 finished the quarter-mile in 12.77 seconds at 112.92 mph, but the Model S again easily captured the win with a time of 10.91 seconds.

Watch the video above to see the Tesla put a huge beatdown on two formidable competitors.

Video description via victoryredcolorado on YouTube: