To say the Tesla truck is highly anticipated may even be a big understatement. It's our belief that Tesla's upcoming electric pickup is perhaps the single most anticipated vehicle of all time.

The full reveal is set for sometime later this year (no specific date announced yet), but believe it or not, there isn't a whole lot of unknown regarding the truck. In fact, as our recent post titled "Tesla Pickup Truck: Everything We Know, Including Price, Range & More" points out, the only real unknown is the truck's appearance.

This new video on the Tesla truck lays out all the known details exceptionally well. Even the video description takes us through each and every known major bit of news connected to the electric pickup.

But beyond that, there's some additional speculation as to what Tesla will show/reveal at the big truck launch event. Like, for example, several versions (2 or 3) of the Tesla truck will likely be announced and we'll finally learn its name, perhaps Model B.

But most importantly, we'll see what it looks like and this is the real unknown. The looks will be the make it or break it decider for the Tesla truck and we sure hope it's stunning. Otherwise, Rivian will likely score a major win with it's stunning R1T electric pickup truck.

Grab a look at the video for more on the Tesla truck.

Video description via Alex Sibila on YouTube: