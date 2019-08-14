Check out this render of the next-generation Cadillac Escalade, which should bring with it an all-new, long-range electric SUV as one version of the big SUV. The render featured here has a big 'ol grille for the gas-engine variant, but this isn't required on the EV version.

The upcoming 5th generation of the Cadillac Escalade will be offered with three powertrain options, including an all-electric option. It’s no secret the Cadillac Escalade is gearing up for a redesign. Earmarked to debut for the 2021 model year, the next-generation Escalade will continue on as a full-size, body-on-frame SUV with three rows of seats.

The electric version will not be available right from the start in 2021, but it will come at some point a bit later on, according to rumors.

The most important hint from unofficial sources is that expected range of Cadillac Escalade EV will be upwards of 400 miles (644 km), which when taking into consideration size and weight of the Escalade, suggests a huge battery pack.

Currently, the only pure electric SUV on the U.S. market, the Tesla Model X, offers 325 miles (523 km) of range using 100 kWh battery. By the time the Cadillac Escalade EV will be ready, Tesla could be at 400 miles of range too. The other contender in the luxury, long-range, big SUV segment is Rivian with its R1S.

We look forward to more long-range, large electric vehicles such as SUVs and electric pickup trucks. Both segments are super hot and this will surely increase electric vehicle adoption.

Going back to the Escalade, unlike its exterior design, the Escalade’s underpinnings and innards are due for more revolutionary changes. Notably, an independent rear suspension replaces the current live axle, while a rumored high-performance model will sport a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under its hood. This is in addition to the planned pure electric version, which we assume will be the highest-powered version of the new Escalade.