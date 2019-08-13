YouTuber and software engineer/maker Amie DD wasn't content using a key fob or RFID key card for her Tesla Model 3. Unlocking her car using her cell phone? That's so 2017. Sure, she could use a smart phone sporting an ARM processor. Why settle for synthetics when she could start her car with a real human arm? That sure would be handy.

Amie already has an RFID chip implanted in her hand for a few basic functions. "It’s just basic access control." She explains. "If I were to tap my hand to your phone, it would automatically open a browser and go to my web page." She wanted to do something similar for installing a chip in her hand that can open and start her Model 3.

She talked with a few doctors but they were very hesitant to even consider helping on her quest for a more futuristic vehicle entry. They considered it a questionable procedure to say the least.

"I end up finding a guy that does body modifications and things like that, he's very familiar with the process." Says Amie. "I'm gonna be having some guy named Pineapple install this chip in my hand that starts my car."

So why exactly is she so interested in this body hack and sharing her experience on YouTube? "They say like 'Oh, you can't start your car with that. That's not secure it won't work' and it makes me want to do it more." But what drives a hacker isn't just some rebellious attitude to defy authority.

True to the classic hacker ethic, she doesn't like being told something cannot be done unless she's verified it herself. "It makes me question why? Like, why can't you do it that way? What are the limitations? And it actually makes me research. It's to be able to reverse engineer it, understand how it works, why it works that way."

Video description via Amie DD on YouTube: