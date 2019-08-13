NIO's sales results in July were pretty disappointing, as the company managed to deliver only 837 electric cars, including 673 ES6 (first full month of sales) and just 164 ES8 (57% lower than a year ago and lowest since introduction).

However, the past month NIO was busy with ES8's battery recall, which required to shift battery pack production for the recall instead of for new cars. All the 4,803 NIO ES8 received new batteries.

The other factors that negatively impacted results were changes in subsidies for EVs and overall China’s macroeconomic and auto market conditions, described as challenging.

So far this year, NIO sold 8,379 electric cars (including 7,293 ES8 and 1,086 ES6). Next month is expected to be much better with a target of 2,000-2,500 sales.

NIO ES8 sales in China – July 2019

William Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO said: