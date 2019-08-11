Another day, another rumor about the BMW i3, which reportedly will not get a direct successor. All because of the high costs of producing the car with the use of CFRP.

We guess that BMW will try to keep the i3 as long as sales remain relatively high (so far sales have been growing each year), but if profitability will not be high enough, there will be no chance for the second-generation i3.

Rumors say that BMW will replace the i3 with iX1, which could be an all-electric version of the next-generation X1. Kind of like the iX3 is to the X3. That would save costs.

Here is what to expect from the iX1:

shape of a crossover

minimalist interior

few aero tweaks (compared to X1)

between 115 and 190 miles (185-306 km) of range

a couple of battery choices

Source: BMW Blog, automobilemag.com