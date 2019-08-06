Elon Musk, was recently asked about the progress ofTesla Advanced Summon and answered that "It finally almost doesn't suck".

The feature is currently tested by beta testers, but as we saw in many videos, it does not operate at a high enough speed and has some quirky maneuvering, so the usefulness is negligible in most cases, especially when there is traffic in the parking lot.

One of the latest demonstration videos, provided by ALL Electric, presents the fourth iteration of the Tesla Advanced Summon. It seems the system is improving, but only a tiny bit each time.

According to the video, the next update is expected to be able to read the parking lines.