Autonomous driving in a parking lot, which is basically what Tesla Advanced Summon is, could be the measure of progress with Tesla FSD.
Elon Musk, was recently asked about the progress ofTesla Advanced Summon and answered that "It finally almost doesn't suck".
The feature is currently tested by beta testers, but as we saw in many videos, it does not operate at a high enough speed and has some quirky maneuvering, so the usefulness is negligible in most cases, especially when there is traffic in the parking lot.
One of the latest demonstration videos, provided by ALL Electric, presents the fourth iteration of the Tesla Advanced Summon. It seems the system is improving, but only a tiny bit each time.
According to the video, the next update is expected to be able to read the parking lines.
Like I said in the video, when software version 10 is released they will start adding things like reading the parking lines. Currently enhanced summon that beta testers have is just confirming that the vision system is good enough not to hit a curb or run into something or someone.
